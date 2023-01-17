Video | HS visited the explosion site in Stockholm – “I’ve just been waiting for an explosion here,” says a resident

The Swedish police says that no injuries were caused by the explosion and residents were not forced to leave their homes.

Stockholm / Helsinki

Stockholm An explosive device exploded in front of a restaurant on Södermalm the night before Tuesday, Swedish media reports. Among other things, the door of the restaurant and the windows of the building were damaged as a result of the explosion. Sweden’s national bomb squad has carried out a technical investigation at the scene during the morning.

“The entrance to the restaurant is completely destroyed. The facade of the upper floor, which contains residential apartments, has also been badly damaged,” said a spokesman for the Stockholm police. Ola Österling For the Swedish public broadcasting company SVT.

However, according to the police, the explosion did not cause any injuries and the residents did not have to leave their homes.

“We are also working on the ground to interview a large number of people in order to analyze the observations made at the scene during the night,” Österling said.

HS’s Stockholm correspondent Jussi Sippola visited the scene on Tuesday morning, when the police were still investigating the scene. Sippola’s video report can be viewed in connection with this article.

An explosive detonated in front of a restaurant on Södermalm the night before Tuesday, picture from the scene on Tuesday morning.

Explosion site located near a school and a children’s playground in Södermalm, an actor Greta Garbo next to the market named after.

The woman interviewed by HS said that she woke up to an explosion at night. He lives across the square.

The woman does not want her name to be made public, but says she was afraid that the showdown between the criminal gangs haunting Sweden would reach Södermalm at some point.

According to the police’s estimate, there were 90 explosions in Sweden last year. More than 60 people died in the shootings.

“That makes no sense. I’ve just been waiting for it to explode here,” says the woman.

There was also an explosion in Södermalm last September, when someone or some detonated a bomb in a residential building.

Södermalm is a prosperous and trendy neighborhood. Journalist and right-wing influencer living next to the explosion site Carolyn Dahlman says that he also woke up to the explosion.

Dahlman says he was shocked by the explosion that happened so close to his home. He hopes that the Swedish decision-makers will now take a decisive step to solve the criminal gang problem.

“Many people living in the inner city may have thought that this does not concern me. Couldn’t have thought of this. But now this comes so close that it feels like it. Many politicians also live here.”

Dahlman says that Sweden hasn’t dared to face the problem in ages.

“We haven’t dared to talk about the fact that immigration and integration can have a connection with this. Now let’s dare.”

A lot of people had gathered at Greta Garbo market in the morning to follow the police investigation and see the explosion site. A man living in the neighborhood says that tough measures are now required.

“It seems that the only option is to bring the army to the streets. What can we do?” He asks.