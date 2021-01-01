Bollywood Syllabes are welcoming the new year in their own style. Popular actor Hrithik Roshan has also welcomed the year 2021 with his family members and close friends for his outstanding performance. Popular singer Meeka Singh has shared a video of Hrithik Roshan on social media.

Famous for his dance moves, Hrithik Roshan is singing the song ‘Ek Pal Ka Hai Jeena’ from the film ‘Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai’ with Mica Singh and showing his dancing moves. This video has been shared by Micah Singh on his social media account. The video captioned, ‘Bhai Hrithik Roshan, Zayed Khan, Karan Bawa and party with Rakesh Roshan. Kuku Bawa Saab and Rakesh Roshan thank you for giving such an amazing party. Happy New Year to all of you. God bless you with good health and happiness. Good bye 2020, Welcome 2021. ‘ In addition to the video, Micah Singh has also shared two pictures with Hrithik Roshan.

Talk about the workfront Hrithik Roshan has not released a single film in the year 2020. In the year 2019, he was seen in films like Super 30 and War. Both of his films were liked by the people. Hrithik Roshan is now preparing for his home production Krish 4. At the same time, his work is also reported in the remake of South film Vikram Vedha.

At the same time, Micah Singh recently talked about the impact on his work due to the long lockdown last year. Singer said that he had no work for the last 8 months. He has recently sung the song ‘Ek Pappi’ for the film ‘Sayoni’.