What type of mask to choose?

“If every person in the UK used one disposable mask per day for the next year, that would amount to 125,000 tonnes of waste“says Teresa Domenech, a researcher at University College London. In one study, researchers compared the use of disposable masks and the use of reusable masks: the use of the latter would lead to a reduction of 95% Finally, if you opt for a reusable mask, Teresa Domenech recommends favoring tighter fibers, which will have a greater filtration capacity

How to use it on a daily basis?

For Keiron Roberts, a researcher at the University of Portsmouth, the ideal is to have several reusable masks with small bags to protect them. Finally, to preserve the environment, do not hesitate to wash your masks with your clothes.

What if we use a plastic mask?

“If you use a disposable mask, be sure to dispose of it properly“, insists Teresa Domenech. Indeed, many masks are found at sea and on beaches. Being medical waste, they should be treated accordingly with a specific protocol to disinfect and incinerate them.