The French consume an average of 216 eggs per year and there are many brands on the supermarket shelves. Marion Wintergerst, Campaign Manager at CIFW, gives her advice on how to navigate. “Here we have the red label, a little further we have blue white heart, of course organic, there eggs from hens raised on the ground, all these mentions, all these labels, they are not the same and that’s what we will see together“, she explains. Today, in France, there are two labels which are recognized: organic with the mention AB and the red label.

“Finding your way around the eggs is quite easy since there is a code that lets you know how the hens were raised. It goes from 0 to 3, knowing that 3 is for the cages, here in this department, we do not have any so I will not be able to show it to you, finally it is rather good news because this supermarket does not do not sell eggs from caged hens“, develops Marion Wintergerst. Code 2 corresponds to the rearing of hens on the ground, code 1 to outdoor rearing and finally code 0 for organic eggs.

In France, 47% of hens are reared in cages compared to 63% in 2017.