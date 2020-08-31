Ilaria Gaspari set herself a challenge: for six weeks, she followed the advice of ancient philosophers on a daily basis. The author thus applied the recommendations of the followers of stoicism, skepticism and Epicurus. She recounts this experience in her book “Lessons of happiness “.

Ilaria Gaspari recalls that friendship is fundamental in this philosophy. “It is designed to help humans not fall victim to their fears “, details the author. In this sense, it is one of the ways in which humans can be happy.

The philosopher draws a parallel between the times in which Epicurus lived and our own. “We are living in a time of crisis and Epicurus was living in a time of crisis. He invented a philosophy that was going to be useful to humans not to be saddened “, she explains. According to this philosophy, to manage your fears and anxieties, you can practice meditation.

Skepticism is a school founded in Athens. She learns to be wary of her own perceptions, of her own beliefs. “Today, when we speak of skepticism as an attitude, we think of it above all in relation to others. We are skeptical of the idea of ​​another “

, notes Ilaria Gaspari.

But for her, it is above all necessary to apply skepticism in relation to oneself. “It has a very positive effect in terms of the consideration we give to our mistakes. This idea has made me a lot more tolerant of my mistakes, of the things I’m wrong about, of the idea of ​​not being right. “

Some things are up to us, some are not. The principle of stoicism is to recognize that there are things on which it is useless to insist on because they will never change. “We are often frustrated today, because we live in a very performative society that asks us to make efforts and to win. But there, we learn that we cannot always win “, summarizes Ilaria Gaspari.

The philosopher applied this way of life by reflecting “to some things that had to do with her body, her perception of herself and her perception of what she thought were her faults “.

