The trends of the bridal world change year after year and with it, so do the decorations. That is why weddings are increasingly specialized and personalities to the taste of the couple.

That’s just what a newlywed couple who brought their taste for wholesale store Costco to their wedding did, as they decided that the ‘Candy Bar’ of his party would be costco.

The recording was shared by TikTok user, @ktvaldez.15, one of the guests at the wedding who showed off having a small Costco restaurant with the typical small plates that we can find there.

In the video you can see how on the dessert table there are various sandwiches such as; pizza, cookies, hot-dogs and others.

This great idea of ​​the newlyweds was recognized by netizens who wished to hold a Costco-themed party.

“Who thought of it? to give him a hug”, “I already know what I’ll do for my party”, were some of the comments.