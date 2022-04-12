A recent survey by the Levada center for sociological studies reveals that 81% of Russians support the military action of their Army in Ukraine. At the same time, the approval of the management of its president, Vladimir Putin, has skyrocketed since the start of the war at the end of February. EL PAÍS has contrasted the results of the study by speaking with three people who live in Moscow. “Read the headline of that panic poll,” he says Oleg Lukina Russian citizen who grew up in Spain, but currently resides in the capital of his country.

The results of the survey are influenced by various factors, among which is undoubtedly the Russian media system. At the same time that messages critical of the government were restricted, with the closure of alternative media and social platforms, state media have replicated Putin’s propaganda. “It is being said that all these videos are fake things that the Ukrainians are creating together with NATO,” he explains. Berto LladoSpanish resident in Moscow and critical of the role that Western countries are playing in this crisis.

“It is very easy to find anger”

Both Lukín and Lladó agree in pointing out that Russia is experiencing a situation of tension, in which it is not easy to express oneself freely, even in private spheres. “You have to be attentive to the people around you to drop a comment. It is very easy to find anger ”, explains the first. The same thinks María (fictitious name), a Russian citizen who has spoken with EL PAÍS on the condition of maintaining anonymity. In her case, she perceives great pressure from the environment to speak out against the war. She does not defend it, but understands it: “It is not that people want people to die, but rather that they understand and believe the Government, that there was a threat.”

