Since the publication of Camille Kouchner’s book, La Familia grande, France finally seems to be opening its eyes to the issue of incest. The debates multiply, the word is freed, the revelations follow one another. The taboo may be being lifted. This week we will see if this is also the case abroad. Whether debates take place, whether there are also taboos or whether the laws are strict or not. We take you to Germany, Italy, the United States, and Senegal.

In Germany, the legislation is rigorous, and strictly penalizes incest, including between consenting adults. This is also the case in England or Denmark, but it is not the case in France. In addition to the penalty, there is a strong point in the law, it is the limitation period, it is 20 years. It is longer than elsewhere, so that a victim today – and since January 2015 – can file a complaint until the age of 50. However, there are still controversies on the subject in the country, in particular on the education deficit on this subject in certain German states. They are watching the problem, said Rörig, the federal government’s independent commissioner for child sexual abuse. From 2011 until December, he had his office at the Ministry of Family and Children. He slammed the door, and it sparked no debate, almost no reaction.

In Italy, incest is liable to criminal prosecution, up to eight years in prison, including between consenting adults. The law differentiates incest, considered an offense against family morality, and sexual offense. There is incest from the moment there is a “public scandal”. The Italian Court of Cassation defines “public scandal” as “a feeling of deep disturbance which affects an unknown number of people unrelated to family”. For example, there is a “public scandal” when a young girl becomes pregnant after an incestuous relationship; in which case, we speak of “incest” and “family morality”. But there is of course a sex crime offense in Italy. And there, it is a question of consent and age: below 14 years, it is a sexual crime. And between 14 and 16, even if consented, if the victim is abused by an ascendant, there is also an offense of a sexual crime.

In the USA, it is considered that each year, approximately 60,000 children are victims of sexual violence. And this sexual violence takes place in one in three cases within the family. But this question of incest is parasitized by another debate, that of abortion. In recent years, several states – Ohio, Alabama, Mississippi – have adopted particularly restrictive laws that virtually prohibit the termination of pregnancy, even in cases of rape and even in cases of incest. So far, these laws have been suspended by the federal government.

In Senegal, as in many countries, the subject is taboo. So taboo that cases of incest dealt with by the courts are extremely rare. It must be said that in Senegal, not only is the law of silence that reigns, people prefer to wash their dirty laundry with the family, but in addition, victims of incest who become pregnant are rejected by their relatives. This leads to drama. Cases of infanticide are numerous, as are cases of clandestine abortion, for one simple reason: it is forbidden to abort in Senegal, even in cases of rape and incest. It was not until 2019 that rape was no longer considered a crime, but a crime. The culprits face heavier prison sentences, up to life imprisonment.