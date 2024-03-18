The Toyota Prius seems to have been kissed by a magic prince. The unsightly frog it once was now looks really cool. Perhaps it is the biggest glow-up in the history of the automotive world. But is the new Prius as good a taxi as the previous generation? We make a taxi ourselves from the hybrid Toyota and pick up a customer at the airport.

His desired destination appears to be somewhere in Scotland, with a stopover at the Knockhill Racing Circuit. Now that we're there, let's test the Toyota Prius on the track. Our customer, who walks around in a white suit and keeps his helmet on, leaves us no choice about who gets to throw that yellow Toyota around the track. Is the new Prius a bit playful? We get answers to those questions and more in this video. View the images below.

More about the You can read about the new Toyota Prius in Top Gear Magazine 226, which will be available in stores on March 28.