Explorer, Nicolas Dubreuil bought a house in Kullorsuaq, a village in northern Greenland where it can be down to -52 degrees. For Brut, he explains how the population lives with the cold, accepts it and seeks it. “It’s quite curious because when I’m here in France, we keep talking about the cold. It’s gonna be cold and what the weather is, what temperature… “, He wonders. Indeed, according to him, it is very important not to focus on temperatures.

Nicolas Dubreuil also explains that in the Arctic, children are exposed to the cold very early on, in order to get them used to it and allow them to develop better resistance to this cold. “Food, eat food that is very fatty, good fats we will say, fish, whale, whale fat, bear fat, seal fat“, develops the explorer.

Also, the clothes are designed to resist the cold. “They are extremely technical“, explains Nicolas Dubreuil. For example, the pants are made of bearskin and are very wide, which makes it possible to run and therefore to warm the body from the muscles of the thighs. Finally, the fur around the hood has a extremely important role. “All these hairs around the face will break up the humidity and the wind and will create a kind of microclimate around the face and insure you against frostbite on the face.“, explains Nicolas Dubreuil.

Inuit mainly live outdoors: “What they dread is the heat. Even if at home, they overheat. “” They already have this culture, they are waiting for the cold. Ask a class of children in Greenland, what do they prefer between summer or winter? There is not a second of hesitation, all the children will say “winter, winter, cold!”“