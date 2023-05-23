- Students are criticized for creating a backpack for migrants: will it help them get on the train?
Mexico.- Through TikTok, the unusual video of a young girl who didn’t realize she was being chased by a bear.
TikTok user @alexalzate05 shared the video that has more than 4 million views of a young woman who is chased by a bear while skiing in the snow.
“When you have no idea a bear is chasing you, thank goodness it didn’t fall, right?“, it reads in the video.
The young woman never realized that a bear was chasing her because of the music and discovered the animal by reviewing the recording.
VIDEO: Young woman is chased by a bear while skiing
“We continue to confirm that sometimes it is better not to know some things…“A user commented.
“Luck or whatever, but in a way it was good that he didn’t notice.since nobody knows how it would react and perhaps it would become unbalanced”.
