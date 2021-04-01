Video .. How did a stock exchange loser commit suicide?

He took off the gloves from his hands with the safety helmet, put them on the floor, waited for a few seconds, then threw himself into a smelting furnace in front of an indoor surveillance camera that photographed him ending his life himself in a factory where he worked, and he belonged to the Baojang Group for steelmaking in an autonomous region of China , Is Inner Mongolia.

Wang Long, 34, a Chinese man, committed suicide a week ago, but what was captured by the camera appeared only last Monday.

The international social networks transmitted the video clip showing the incident, most of which were quoted by agencies, which in turn quoted the local police chief in the city of Baotou where the factory is located, that Wang Long “lost a large sum of money in the stock market, and when he was on the night of March 24 alone in a shift.” At night near the oven, the idea of ​​suicide came to him, so I went to him without hesitation, “he said.

They later learned that all that Wang lost in the stock market was no more than 60,000 yuan, equivalent to $ 9,130, but he was in debt to some people, and he could not repay, so he found no solution except by joining a number of those who committed suicide over the past years in China, due to losses incurred in the stock market, the most famous of them being 47 years old, jumped last April from a high-rise building in Putian City, Fujian Province, after losing one million yuan in the stock exchange, or about $ 152,000.