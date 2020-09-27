“Calling all units… We have gunfire at Central High School, 35-27 East Maine…” This day is a simulator exercise at the National Forestic Academy, dubbed the “Harvard of Hellish Violence”. This police investigation training school, located in the United States in the state of Tennessee, was founded by the author of detective novels Patricia Cornwell. It immerses police officers from all over the country in murder cases to be elucidated with great realism. Up to using real corpses on reconstructed crime scenes in the woods.

The situation facing the police officer, in this case an instructor, is therefore a shootout with hostage-taking in a school. A real nightmare! “Where did they go?” asks the policeman of the woman who has just appeared on one of the three giant screens of the simulator. “To the library …” she answers in panic mode to the policeman who tells her not to move. The virtual scenario evolves according to the gestures and responses of the subject. “Throw your gun!” orders the trainee hostage taker who points his pistol at the temple of a student. “Drop your gun! Let it go…” The one who broke into the school yells: “You back up or I’ll shoot him in the head…”

Sometimes less than a second to make a life or death decision

The face to face between the two men is more and more tense. The young girl is terrified. “I’m not approaching… Let her go… Tell me what’s going on… Put down your gun… Talk to me… I need you to tell me what’s going on, why we’re here. ‘Don’t approach, I’m backing up. Put down your gun, please. We’ll be fine… “ the policeman said calmly. The young girl is finally released by the one who had intruded in the school. “Is it better to try to end it by shooting the aggressor or should we look for a less drastic solution? asks the police officer at the end of this exercise. We do not know anything. We can also talk, talk… Things seem to be going well but the gun is still pointed at the hostage who can be killed at any time… “

So how can a simulator prepare for situations that are never the same? “He can’t, it’s true, but we want to put the students in conditions that will help them to think throughout the scenario”, answers the instructor who specifies: “The simulator is controlled from this computer and we offer different scenarios: an assault on an ATM, another in the woods, at home or in parks … or all the types of calls that the agents can receive. We try. to build each time a scenario which will allow the police officer to accumulate experience, before answering real calls. The simulator helps them to make the right decisions. ” Police officers sometimes have less than a second to make a life or death decision.

