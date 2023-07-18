A young delivery man who was robbed at work when he was working chased the offender with his truck and ran over him in Florencio Varela, Argentina. As seen in a video, the thief fleeing on foot shot the victim three times without hitting the target.

(Furthermore: Dad stole his daughter’s scholarship money, blocked it, and she denounced it online.)

The event occurred on Saturday, July 15, around 8:20 am, when Marcos, a 19-year-old young man who distributes bread in a Fiorino, went to make a delivery to a pantry in the Carolina neighborhood in the named party of the Province of Buenos Aires.

In the impressive images captured by a private security camera, You can see how the criminal, in a sweatshirt and a hood, runs on the dirt street while turning around and raising one of his hands as if pointing backwards. Then, the utility is seen chasing him until he reaches the corner and runs over it.

According to what the television channel learned The Nation + According to sources of the investigation, Marcos suffered the theft of his cell phone and his wallet after being threatened by the criminal who had a 22-caliber weapon. With that same weapon, the man fired a total of three shots as he tried to flee, luckily he did not hit the young man.

(Keep reading: He tried to rob a hairdresser, but no one paid attention to him: “I was even sorry”).

After being rammed, the offender, out of danger, was delayed by the residents of the area until personnel from the 6th Police Station arrived at the scene. of Florencio Varela who arrested the suspect and recovered what was stolen. In addition, he kidnapped a Bagual brand revolver, 22 caliber with the handles covered by an insulating tape, in the weapon they found five intact cartridges and another three fired, the Buenos Aires newspaper reported. Chronos.

Meanwhile, Marcos was investigated by the Police and was released after a few hours. The UFI in charge of the case will analyze the images from the security cameras and the testimonies of witnesses.

Juan, the owner of the pantry where Marcos provides bread, told The Nation +: “We always take care of ourselves, that day Marcos arrived late and I left him alone, and it was on that day that what had to happen happened, luckily it didn’t get any worse. Criminals don’t have schedules.”

(Also: Protagonist of sex video in Guayaquil cable car breaks his silence due to scandal).

For her part, a neighbor from the area said that “sometimes the police do nothing, nor can they be seen” so it is not uncommon for these cases of justice to take place. “I did not see how they ran over him, my mother told me when the boy was all lying on the street,” she explained.

In addition, he said that the area “is no man’s land” and that even the street is still dirt. “They do things by halves, they made a sidewalk in front, but they didn’t finish the street,” lamented the young woman.

The Nation / Argentina (GDA)

You can also read:

– They make a strong decision to filter a sex video of a couple in the Guayaquil cable car.

– Stepmother denounced for hitting a girl gives her version: ‘I disown myself’.

– ‘Youtuber’ made a ‘non-tourist’ tour of the center of Bogotá: ‘The face they don’t show’.