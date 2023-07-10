Video: Horror! Fans invade the field and players flee in terror

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Cerro Porteño.
It happened in a soccer game in Paraguay.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
A difficult moment was lived in the party in which Cerro Porteño disputed against Guairenace the first date of the soccer closing tournament of Paraguayan.
Cerro fell 3-0 and his fans in the stadium The New Pot They could not stand such a situation and made decisions that spread terror.
What happened
When the game completed 40 minutes of the second half, the fans invaded the pitch, confronting the players and the coaching staff.
“There were shouts, insults, some that they tried to contain, a lot of tension, until the barras returned to the front stand from which they had left,” said Diario Olé.
recently, the Barrio Obrero Cyclone happia confirmed several reinforcements for this competition, including the defender Rodrigo Melgarejocoming from the Mexican Zelaya, and the winger Alan Benitezwho returns to the country after passing through the Minnesota United of the United States MLS.
The issue destabilized one of the most important clubs in Paraguayan soccer, which made the decision to fire the Argentine coach, Facundo Sava.
😳Tremendous: fans of Cerro Porteño invaded the Nueva Olla field to “demand” the players for the poor results, after losing 3-1 to Guaireña.
⬇️The team won one of the last 10 games.
📹RubenDSosa pic.twitter.com/0QL2X2tuRc
– The Graphic (@elgraficoweb) July 10, 2023
