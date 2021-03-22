Frightened spectators escaped while attending a circus in Russia because of Philin’s behavior during a performance.

Suddenly during the performance, Phelan approached the audience stands as they fought hard.

Video footage showed an elephant, during a circus show, in the city of Kazan, the capital of Tatarstan, more than 800 kilometers east of Moscow, as he pushed the other and began to trample on him, amid a crowd of spectators rushing out of the hall.

“The audience witnessed a quarrel between the Indian elephants, Jenny and Magda,” Kazan Circus said, adding that the attendees “were not in danger.”

“Despite the gentle nature of the elephants, their mood fluctuates, especially in the spring,” the circus said in a statement. The elephants may be seeking to attract the attention of their coach.

Also, the interruption of communication with spectators during the pandemic period may have affected the animals, according to the statement.

The Kazan branch of the investigation committee responsible for investigations into major crimes said in a statement that it is studying “all the circumstances surrounding the accident.”

“A legal evaluation will be made regarding the behavior of circus workers who allowed animals to show aggression during the show,” the statement added.

“Thanks to the timely intervention of the trainers, no spectators were injured,” the investigation committee added.