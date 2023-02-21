So you see children again: nag long enough and you will get what you want. For months, no, years, everyone in the world has been begging for a Honda CR-V with 800+ horsepower. Huh, don’t you? Anyway: this Honda CR-V gets 811 hp and a rear wing that makes an F1 car shy. The Honda CR-V race car will be announced next week, but now there are already the first images.

The Honda CR-V Hybrid Racer will be unveiled on February 28. The project is being worked on by the Honda Performance Development (HPD), Auto Development Center (ADC) and designers from the North America Auto Design Division of American Honda. Let’s call them NAADDAH for convenience.

Modifications to the Honda CR-V race car

The CR-V gets an aggressive aero package, a racing wheel, extra air intakes and they’ve fiddled with something under the hood at Honda. It is not known exactly which engine is in this racer. By the way, if you fast-forward to about eighteen seconds, you can hear the 811 hp engine growling. See you next week, Honda CR-V Hybrid Racer.