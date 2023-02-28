The engine of a racing car in a street car, that is never a good idea. Although they undoubtedly think differently at Mercedes-AMG since the One. Fortunately for Honda, this project does not have to get a license plate and comply with all kinds of tricky rules. This Honda CR-V with an IndyCar engine is purely for the track.

A while ago, Honda announced that they were working on the CR-V Hybrid Racer. Now we find out what it looks like in all its glory and what lies under the hood. It is the 2.2-liter twin-turbocharged V6 engine that will be in the IndyCar racers next season. The engine runs on sustainable racing gasoline and is assisted by an electric motor. Together they provide about 800 horsepower.

The design of the CR-V Racer

“This project car is an IndyCar beast in sheep’s clothing from the Honda CR-V,” said Honda’s North American racing angle boss David Salters. Inspiration doesn’t just come from the Indycar. The silhouette should make you think of GT racers and Group B rally cars from the 1980s and 1990s.

During a number of IndyCar races, the craft project will drive demonstration laps. Honda also wants to gain knowledge and sees the car as a ‘moving laboratory’. Or is that a good way to allocate the costs to the research department? By the way, we see a separate racing class for street cars with IndyCar engines.

The Honda CR-V Hybrid Racer in action