The Adenauer Forst curve combination is the most underestimated curve of the Nordschleife. Not that the corner is not praised enough, but that drivers often go into it too fast. This also applies to the driver in the video below this post. The Honda Civic dumps a lot of oil on the Nürburgring, endangering other cars.

According to the uploader, the Civic hits the curbs at an awkward angle, damaging the oil pan. Some of the oil creates a smoke screen and the rest ends up on the asphalt. The leaking oil causes the Honda to spin off the track.

The car tire lube almost causes a GR Yaris to crash into the Civic. The driver manages to drive his Toyota just behind the Civic. A motorcycle with a sidecar also has a hard time in the oil puddle, but a foot on the ground prevents a slide. The driver of the white Toyota GT86 is less lucky. After a pirouette he can continue his way.