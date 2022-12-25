The Rgender or sex revelations They have become very popular among families to announce the arrival of a new person in the world, which is why couples implement everything from smoke candles to balloons or any crazy idea to break the news.

However, these celebrations sometimes fail and result in total failure. Such is the case of a couple who tried to make a baseball-style gender reveal of their son, without expecting that the ball they would use would not break and end up blowing up several houses away from the scene.

The recording that has gone viral in TikTokwas shared by the user Isaac (@isaac_quinta), who considered that although their celebration did not go as expected, “the laughter was not lacking.”

In the publication you can see how the new mother throws the ball towards her partner who ends up making a “home run”, since the ball did not burst showing the blue or pink color that would give the answer to the sex of the new baby.

“He was too excited”, “that was a home run”Some Internet users commented, who also considered that the baby was a boy because of the little trail of dust that came out after the hit.