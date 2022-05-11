Michoacán.- Elements of the Mexican Army they were persecuted and expelled by armed convoy in Nueva Italia, municipality of Múgica, Michoacán.

A video of a few seconds long is already circulating on social networks where you can see armed people in several vans chasing Army personnel. The events occurred on the highway that goes from the 21st Century Highway to Apatzingán.

The group of armed civilians displaced the soldiers shouting “Shoot him!… Shoot him p…!… go see… A chin… His mother”.

While receiving insults, the soldiers squeeze the pass in the vicinity of the Cuatro Caminos roundabout and flee avoiding any conflict.

Personnel belonging to the state security forces affirm that it is a criminal group at the service of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel.

The audiovisual document has already begun to circulate constantly on social networks.

