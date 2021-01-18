“We are in Air Force One, it is the plane of the American president. There are 26 people in 5 square meters. “It was November 22, 1963, two hours after the assassination of John Kennedy. The photograph shows Lady Bird, Johnson’s wife, and on the other side, a decomposed woman who is Jackie Kennedy, the same one who has just lost her husband. “It’s a moment all the more important for Johnson as it’s his first time stepping foot in Air Force One. Kennedy had always refused to travel on Air Force One with the vice president“, says Thomas Snegaroff.

The image is also a reflection of the relationship between Johnson and the Kennedy family. “Bobby Kennedy, John Kennedy’s younger brother, he is Minister of Justice, he also does not support his becoming President of the United States and that he also arrogates to himself the popularity that his brother had in a dramatic moment“, explains the historian.

What is striking about this photograph is also the presence of Jackie Kennedy “who really takes the eye of whoever looks at this picture. “”Jackie, she has this pink suit that she has kept for 2 hours, that she did not want to take off in order to show the world what we had done to her husband“Said Thomas Snegaroff. The image therefore crystallizes the distress of the former First Lady.”This is the woman in that outfit who may have been forced to have this photo at that time. It is certainly the presence of Jackie that makes this photo a tragic photo, a dramatic photo.“, insists the historian before concluding:”It is a terrible moment in his personal history but also in the history of America. “