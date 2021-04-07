A new video posted by IGN has highlighted the Mass Effect Legendary Edition improvements with respect to the original trilogy. And the truth is that there is much to be surprised about. A little over a month after the launch of Mass Effect: Legendary Edition, we can already see in detail many of the improvements and differences of the original trilogy. Mass Effect 1 is perhaps the most interesting to watch: in terms of weapons, there are no restrictions and players can use whatever they want.

However, the weapons will still use heat cooling instead of heat clips. Thinking more generally, what is pointed out with this contrast about the improvements of Mass Effect Legendary Edition with respect to the originals, is that it was not only visually renewed, but several very important changes were made in the playable aspect. Among other things, the improved ending of Mass Effect 3 introduced in the Extended Cut DLC It is the one that you will get in the Legendary Edition package.

BioWare explains how boss battles have changed in Mass Effect: Legendary Edition

Mass Effect Legendary Edition improvements

The Mass Effect Legendary Edition improvements in graphical terms are impressiveas an AI enhancement has been used for the textures and the female Shepard model (based on Mass Effect 3), allowing the game to really look good. Massive improvements in lighting and ambient details can also be seen. An interesting change is the location of the camera, which is now closer to the characters as they venture down hallways and elevators.

It is worth seeing the Complete video To see them Mass Effect Legendary Edition improvements made in Mass Effect 2 and 3 as well, although its graphical updates are not as significant as Mass Effect 1. Mass Effect Legendary Edition will be released on May 14 for last generation consoles, as well as for new ones.