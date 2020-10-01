All guilty! For Emmanuel Macron, all Lebanese political parties have their share of responsibility in the failure of the formation of a new government, responsible for redressing the country. However, the French president had not spared his efforts since August 4 and the explosion in the port of Beirut, to obtain a mission cabinet headed by Moustapha Adib, the current Lebanese ambassador in Berlin. But foreign interference – notably from Washington and Riyadh – as well as internal quarrels in the Lebanese political seraglio, thwarted Emmanuel Macron’s efforts.

In his charge against the Lebanese political class, Tuesday, September 27, 2020, the Head of State denounced the insistence of Hezbollah and its Shiite ally Amal to obtain the Ministry of Finance in the future government. An unacceptable demand for the other Lebanese political forces. Hence the anger of the French president.