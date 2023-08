A peppered variant of the Volkswagen ID Buzz has been spotted on the ‘Ring.

Volkswagen wants to release an IDX of every ID variant. Well, we are still waiting for that nicer ID3. In any case, the ID Buzz also comes in a sportier version. The new Volkswagen ID Buzz GTX was snapped by Wilcoblok on the ‘Ring. Check out the images.

