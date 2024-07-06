Colombia found the advantage very early against Panama in the quarterfinals of the Copa America. The partial 2-0 places them, for now, in the semifinals of the continental tournament.

The goal that gave Néstor Lorenzo’s team the lead was scored by striker Jhon Córdoba, in the 8th minute, with a header in the six-yard box after a corner kick by James Rodríguez.

Córdoba, a player for Krasnodar in Russia, has scored four goals in eight games with the national team, and his second in the Copa América. In addition, of the 45 goals in the Lorenzo era, 12 have already been headed.

Then, in the 16th minute, James Rodríguez scored his 28th goal with the Colombian National Team. He did it from a penalty, after a foul by goalkeeper Orlando Mosquera on Jhon Arias.

News in development.

SPORTS