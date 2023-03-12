A big surprise was the one a young man got after his girlfriend made him believe she was pregnant as a joke. This when the young man celebrated his birthday party.

The dramatic moment was shared by the TikTok user (@_yeseniacortez), who showed her boyfriend’s reaction to discovering that he would allegedly be a father.

It was due to this great joke that the scene shared on the social network of Chinese origin went viral and has received more than 6 million views and hundreds of reactions.

The footage shows how the celebration goes on as normal and just when the sparking candle goes out, a dense blue smoke is present, which announces the presumed arrival of a baby.

Almost immediately, the young man made an incredulous face, however, reflecting on it a bit, he was very happy about the news.

Despite the fact that many Internet users believed that the couple was pregnant, the young woman in a second video clarified that it was all a joke, however, she appreciated the reaction her boyfriend had.

It may interest you:

“Everyone talking about whether or not she is pregnant and nobody talks about the boy’s reaction”, “Now I am afraid of my birthday”, “The best thing was the boy’s reaction”, fHere were some of the comments.