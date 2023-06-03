Henrique Capriles, Venezuelan presidential candidate, denounced sabotage while visiting a neighborhood in the state of Carabobo. With loud shouts and blows, part of the community forced him to withdraw from the sector.

According to the pictures, a woman approached him, gave him a violent fist to his face and kicked him. Others shouted “out, out” and pushed him without letting him speak.

Photo: EFE/MIGUEL GUTIERREZ

Capriles supporters tried to protect him, but were unable to contain those who were furious at his presence near the Rafael Urdaneta parish on June 2.

The opposition leader accused members of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV) of being behind it and President Nicolás Maduro: “Once again the violent groups commanded by Maduro and his lackey Rafael Lacava sabotage an activity in a community appealing to women.”

Under the premise that “they will never silence us,” the politician announced that he will continue “touring and denouncing from the communities of Venezuela.”

Once again, the violent groups commanded by Maduro and his lackey Rafael Lacava sabotage an activity in a community appealing to women, this time in Santa Inés of the Rafael Urdaneta parish in Carabobo state. The PSUV tries to silence us but THEY WILL NEVER SHUT US UP!… pic.twitter.com/eXgU0D54jn — Henrique Capriles R. (@hcapriles) June 2, 2023

It is the second attack in less than a week. The standard-bearer of the Primero Justicia party had denounced that other members of the PSUV allegedly sabotaged a tour of the El Cují sector.

When he was talking to a lady, part of the neighbors shouted expletives at him. In fact, they faced each other, as some did agree with his presence.

“For this they use government employees. They do nothing for the people! This is why Maduro stayed, the people reject them. We are not going to stop!” he said about the altercations.

For this they use the employees of the Government. They do nothing for the People! This is why Maduro was left, the people reject them. We are not going to stop! We will continue to accompany our people’s hope for change. Today in the El Cují sector, Barrio El Nacional,… pic.twitter.com/AqbC6KxssR — Henrique Capriles R. (@hcapriles) May 30, 2023

Diosdado Cabello, vice president of the PSUV, anticipated that Capriles would be disqualified from being a candidate in the primaries, according to what a judicial source told him: “He’s paranoid with several of his friends. He’s looking to get his ban removed, but I’m not sure those prayers will work.”

*With information from El Nacional / Venezuela (GDA)

