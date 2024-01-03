In the last few hours, a video was released that shows the exact moment in which a helicopter crashed in a lagoon in the Brazilian state of Minas Gerais. According to a preliminary report from the Fire Department, the group was on a tourist trip to Lake Furnas, in the city of Capitol.

According to the report, apparently what caused the accident were problems during the helicopter's takeoff, which caused the fall. Three of the occupants were rescued and another died.

According to Efe, the three occupants of the aircraft that crashed this Tuesday, including its pilot, They managed to abandon the device and were rescued by neighbors in tourist boats and taken to nearby hospitals.

The fourth occupant would have sunk in the place and hours later they found his lifeless body, according to the news network. O' Globe.

According to the Brazilian Air Force (FAB), investigators from the Aeronautical Accident Research and Prevention Center (Cenipa) were called to investigate what caused the incident involving the PP-MMA aircraft.

This would be the second accident reported in the country located in South America that is related to a helicopter in less than a week.

🚁🇧🇷 Minas Gerais: helicopter with 4 people on Lake Furnas, in Capitólio A helicopter with four people fell in the morning of this third fair (2) on Lake Furnas, in Capitólio, in the Central-West region of Minas Gerais. pic.twitter.com/PjQZEdLl4x — Sputnik Brazil (@sputnik_brasil) January 2, 2024

Rescuers were called around 9:20 local time (12:20 GMT) after witnesses reported the helicopter had fallen and said that three of its occupants had managed to abandon the aircraftbut that another was still inside the submerged device.

Third parties took the pilot to a medical center with suspected spinal fracture. The second victim, 22 years old, was rescued by the Fire Department and transferred to the unit, but with no suspicion of a fracture, only with body pain.

The third victim was transported by the Mobile Emergency Care Service (SAMU) to the city of Passos. According to reports, “he had no ability to respond to movement in his lower extremities“.

The man who died was Vanilton Alves Balieiror, 44 years old, according to information from O' Globo. Her wake would take place this Wednesday, January 3, around 9 in the morning at the Santa Rita funeral home in Capitol.

LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL* with information from EFE and O' GLOBO.

