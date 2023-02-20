Four people were injured after a huge helicopter figure, which was hanging from the ceiling, fell into a pool full of children at the American Dream shopping center, located in New Jersey, United States.

The event occurred around 3 pm on Sunday, February 19, at the DreamWorks water park, which is inside the mall.

According to the local media ‘The New York Post’, one person was rushed to the hospital and three others were treated at the scene. Fortunately, there were no fatalities.

Although the age of the people affected is unknown, they were apparently children, since the helicopter was hanging just above ‘The Penguins Frozen Fun Zone’ (The frozen fun zone of penguins), an attraction that consists of six slides and is designed for minors.

The place was evacuated immediately. and, according to ‘The New York Post’, the authorities are already investigating the incident.

Some netizens shared images and videos of the terrifying moment through social networks.

“A large display of helicopters fell on a children’s pool and slide area! Chaos shortly after,” Ángel Sánchez wrote in a tweet. “The sound was terrifying, then the screams of parents and children,” he added.

The park reported that it will remain closed until Monday while the authorities investigate the facts.

“The safety of our guests is our top priority. We will conduct a thorough investigation of this incident to ensure the park meets all required safety standards,” American Dream officials said in a statement.

