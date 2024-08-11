Emergency crews were called after the incident at the Hilton DoubleTree Hotel in the northern city of Cairns, the gateway to Australia’s Great Barrier Reef, media reported.

“The building has been evacuated as a precaution and no one on the ground has been injured. Police are on the scene investigating the circumstances,” Queensland Police said in a statement.

Police did not specify the condition of the helicopter pilot or whether there were passengers on board, but video posted on social media showed a fire on the roof of the hotel.

Australian media reports said two of the helicopter’s propellers broke off and one of them fell into the hotel’s pool.