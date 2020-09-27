Health measures to fight Covid-19 are tightening up in several cities in France. In Marseille, bars and restaurants will close on Sunday evening. The first deputy mayor of Marseille Benoît Payan estimated Saturday on franceinfo that it would be “better to reopen places of resuscitation than to close restaurants”. A declaration “terrible” for Stanislas Guerini, deputy for Paris, delegate general of La République en Marche (LREM), guest of “Political questions” on France Inter this Sunday.

“If we follow this reasoning, it’s terrible. It’s the opposite of what we have done since the start of this crisis, insists the elected LREM who says to himself “very worried”.

I remember a slogan that said: ‘Our lives are worth more than their profits’. In this case, during this crisis, that is the choice we made. Stanislas Guerini, LREM deputy from Paris at France Inter

“We made the choice to shut down the economy to save lives, says Stanislas Guerini. So, yes, I am shocked by those who question that principle. “

Restaurant owners, in particular, have expressed their anger after the announcement of the new health measures that are “binding, everyone must recognize”, said Stanislas Guerini. “The restaurateurs are not out of cheerfulness and I understand that this can arouse anger when we are forced to stop the activity that makes us live overnight. On the other hand, I have a more hard on politicians who come and say that these measures are not adequate. “

Director Nicolas Bedos called for “stop the masks and confinements and live to the fullest, to fall ill, to go to restaurants. We must live even if it means dying.”

For Stanislas Guérini, “these statements show ‘great confusion’. I judge his words very harshly. He has an audience, he is listened to (…) We must not confuse freedom for oneself with responsibility for others “, underlined the general delegate of LREM.