Unfortunately, insecurity has become everyday in Latin America, so much so that people prefer to commit acts of the so-called ‘justice by their own hands’ than to call the authorities.

However, doing this is bad and could have irreparable consequences. Even in a very unusual case, people could get confused, as happened in Argentina when a man who was running to work was approached by people who they thought he was a thief.

The event occurred in Isidro Casanova, Argentinaon October 21, 2024, around 1:30 in the afternoon.

As seen in a security camera video, the man, who was wearing a blue shirt, ran past. Seconds later, more than four people are seen running after him in the same way to hit him. In another video, andThe man is with the authorities explaining what happened.

Argentine media such as Chronicle They stated that the man, a bus driver, was late for work, hence his rush. Five men they attacked himwithout reason, because they believed that he was a thief.

Before the scene, the authorities had to save him of the beating they were giving him.

On social networks, the event generated rejection.

The comments are in favor of the individual, who was approached and hurt.

