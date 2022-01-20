In the region of Ecatepec, in Mexico, it is common for drivers don’t pay the tolls by the degree of ease with which they can evade the controls, because just by lifting the turnstile they are released from the obligation.

According to local media, the authorities of the sector known as ‘Las Américas’ set up a ‘tire puncture’ system as a preventive measure to prevent the population from continuing to evade payment. However, it has been of little use, since the turnstiles continue to be jumped before the spike mechanism is activated.

Since last January 18, the ‘tire puncture’ mechanism was installed at the Las Américas toll in Mexico.

Now, this kind of action has become a problem for the safety of citizens, since when trying to dodge payment service, have been about to be run over by other vehicles that, at high speeds, try to cross so as not to deposit the collection.

In social networks circulates the video of a man who almost lost his life when trying raise the toll rod last January 9. As can be seen in the images, this man parked his vehicle on one side of the booth, got out and when trying to run the security mechanism, he realized that a truck was coming at high speed.

In a ‘blink of an eye’, this person manages to run from danger so that the tractor passes a few centimeters of his humanity. Even so, he managed to save himself and pass without consigning the money, although his vehicle was destroyed as a result of the collision with the cargo truck that seconds before almost took his life.

🚨 Circulates the video of a driver who, trying to avoid the toll of the Las Américas toll booth in Ecatepec, Edomex, was about to be hit by a trailer. His car was swept away by the tractor-trailer that passed at high speed. pic.twitter.com/kwl7lpTYQp — Revolution 3.0 (@RevolucionNews) January 20, 2022

How does the ‘flat tire’ mechanism work?

According to the media ‘ADN 40’, from Mexico, the driver is notified a few meters before the value to be consigned so that he can get the money ready. Upon arrival, the payment turnstile activates a sensor that determines whether or not the person is effecting the transaction.

If it detects that the individual wants to avoid depositing the amount, a light will be activated and an alarm sound will be activated. If the alerts are ignored, the automatic prevention system will be activated by deploying the tines to puncture the car’s tires.

The mechanism can only be deactivated if the payment is made.

