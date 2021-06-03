An accident that could have ended in tragedy was registered by the municipal chambers in Merlo, when the driver of a vehicle that made a left turn on a double-handed road collided with a motorcyclist and proceeded as if nothing.

.The family of the boy who was on the motorcycle, who flew through the air but is out of danger, is now looking for the person responsible.

The accident it happened on wednesday at 7:55 , when Julio Gallo, 37 years old, he was heading to a factory where he works as welder. A Ford Orion that came in the opposite direction hit him head-on near kilometer 34 of Route 200 , at the height of Güiraldes street.

The events were recorded by the municipal chambers and in the videos you can see how the the car turns and, after the impact, it moves away from the place.

THE moment when, after turning and crashing the motorcycle, the driver of the Ford Orion drives away from the scene.

Behind he left the victim of his recklessness lying on the street, motionless, several meters from the motorcycle he was driving that had hit the Orión’s right front fender.

Quickly some witnesses show solidarity Y They ran to the aid of the motorcyclist.

The first was a woman who came to assist him, while another car, waiting for the traffic light to turn green, remained in place, unlike the reckless driver.

Those who assisted him, through the victim’s phone called some of his relatives, who they arrived at the place minutes later as They live in the Lomas neighborhood of Florida, a few blocks from the place. Together with them, several police mobiles and an ambulance arrived.

“He didn’t even stop, he didn’t come closer. He didn’t reconsider. a few blocks later to help him again, nothing“Demaries, the motorcyclist’s sister, recounted with anguish, Clarion..



The Ford Ortion, with a visible bump from the impact, drives away leaving behind the downed motorcycle and its driver.

The young man -who is the father of two little girls- He was rushed but had to go through several back and forth before receiving care.

First they took him to the Hospital Héroes de Malvinas, the closest to the scene of the accident, but there it they referred Eva Peron, in the same western municipality of Greater Buenos Aires

In that second health center either they were able to assist him and, as the young man was conscious and without danger of death, they arranged for him to be transferred to a private clinic in Buenos Aires, that covered his social work.

Just once there, the doctors assisted him and told the family that Julio suffered a broken ankle and a broken shoulder blade, as a result of the impact of the impact against the car added to the fall against the asphalt.



The crossing of Route 200, in Merlo, a few seconds before the collision between a car and a motorcycle occurred. .

The motorcycle is the only means that Julio has to go out to work every day.

At noon this Thursday the young man was still hospitalized, since they continued to study him. Through a computed tomography They sought to determine what state their spine was in after the accident.

They look for witnesses and clues

The family indicated that the car that hit Julio was easy to identify from the accident, since in the images of the cameras it is possible to clearly the dent on the right front side.

They believe that because of this, according to the young man’s own family, the car was abandoned in a police station of the locality.

They assume that most likely the vehicle does not have the papers up to date, to identify its owner, but that the driver lives near there or the place of the crash.

With that idea, the sister of the motorcyclist turned to the networks social for request data to help establish the identity of the driver.

TO through a publication he assured that the police report is already made, but they still do not know the whereabouts of the person who abandoned his brother after attacking him.