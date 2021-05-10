The video of the young Mexican who took his mother to vaccinate against the coronavirus, making her believe that they were going to a Chayanne concert, went viral because of how hilarious.

Among other things, in the video the roles were changed since the situation of fear of being vaccinated, generally associated with children, here was carried out by the mother.

The young man’s lie took shape when he promised his mother that he would take her to a concert by the Puerto Rican singer, Chayanne, known for being the unrecognized “father” of half of Mexicans, in Monterrey.

The woman did not hesitate for a moment and on the way she was unveiling the truth that it was not exactly going to see the musician in a great live concert.

At a certain point, the mother realizes the deception and goes through various stages. First she challenges her son, then she applies small blows to him and finally she is vaccinated in the same vehicle in which she was traveling.

The hilarious conversation of the mother with her son

In the images shared by TikTok user @medinnaoficial, you can see the exact moment when the mother realizes the deception, when she approaches the vaccination she asks: “Is this the line to see Chayanne?”

A little distrustful, the mother insists to her son who answers that yes, it is the line to see Chayanne and that many people are seen because Puerto Ricans are a “celebrity.”

Chayanne. The mother was convinced that she was going to see a concert by her favorite singer, but ended up putting her arm to get vaccinated. Photo / Archive

Later, the young man tells his mother: “Mom, what do you think … Chayanne is not even in Monterrey, I brought you to be vaccinated”, at the confession of her son the mother gets angry and answers her son with insults and small blows .

The most important point of the maternal claim is that she did not plan to get vaccinated, but finally she does it since she had no other choice.