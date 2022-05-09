Tabasco.- A young man decided to play a joke on his girlfriend, without thinking that her reaction would be the opposite of anger because she loved the surprise. This was shown by a young man from Villahermosa tabasco in a Tik Tok video that went viral.

The story was told by user @Chabexxp who published the video from when he made the invitation until he saw his girlfriend’s reaction, who, far from being angry, was very happy.

At the beginning of the video, the young man mentions that he told his girlfriend to get “beautiful”, because he would take her to breakfast at a restaurant. While the image shows the young woman putting on makeup for the occasion while they are on their way to the site by car.

Some shots inside the car are shown until they reach the “restaurant”, in reality it ends up being the ‘José María Pini Suárez’ market, a place where they would taste some tasty taquitos.

Although the young man believed that this place for breakfast would discourage his girlfriend, what he saw was the opposite, because he ended up ordering “4 roast tacos and 6 tripe tacos” to start and then ordered two more.

“I think that, if he liked it because there can be 2 more”, mentioned the young man while the young woman responds to the camera with a gesture of joy.

The video, which already has almost a million views, received many comments from Internet users, many of them highlighting the joy of the young woman.

“Since she tied her hair, it’s because she was seriously going to wear her tacos”, “The smile of women when they eat”, “No daughter, if they tell you about tacos, that’s not it!”were some of the comments.