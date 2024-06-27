A criminal stole a minivan and crashed during his escape against another vehicle, which overturned on a cardboard collector who was walking down the street, resulting in injuries.

According to the criteria of

Both the crime and the subsequent road incident occurred a few minutes apart this Tuesday morning in San Justo, a town in the La Matanza district.

The videos of both events were recorded by at least two security cameras installed on public roads. The urban collector was transferred to a medical center in the area, where he was treated for multiple injuries.

The sequence of events began with the theft of a white Citroën Berlingo, on the corner of León Gallo and Condarco streets. In the first video you can see how the criminal, dressed in a red jacket, approached the owner of the vehicle, threatened him and snatched the keys to the car.

While the robbery victim fled the scene, The thief got into the minivan, started the engine and left the scene. of the crime as if nothing had happened.

In the second recording, recorded at the intersection of Condarco and Ambrosetti streets, the exact moment is observed when the criminal was driving the Berlingo at high speed while fleeing and collided sideways with a gray Renault Duster that was crossing the street.

The violent collision caused the vehicle to roll over on the driver’s side and fall on top of a cardboard collector, who He happened to be walking around the corner where the crash occurred. The last section of the video shows the criminal getting out of the vehicle without a scratch and escaping the scene on foot.

According to the ‘ANDigital’ portal, the urban collector, identified as Matías Fuentes, was transferred to the Solís Clinic in San Justo after the traffic accident, which caused several multiple injuries.

TRUCK THEFT ENDS IN SERIOUS ACCIDENT IN SAN JUSTO Criminal stole a truck and caused a serious accident by crashing on a corner and overturning the vehicle. A cardboard cutter was in danger of being crushed. The thief fled on foot, eluding authorities.

📽️@mauroszeta pic.twitter.com/M2qqIowUlL — The Megaphone of Quilmes (@MegafonoQuilmes) June 26, 2024

Today he is out of danger, but remains hospitalized for observation. Those traveling aboard the Renault Duster, a 45-year-old mother and her 11-year-old son, They also received hospital treatment for minor injuries.

The case fell to UFI No. 9 of the Judicial Department of La Matanza, led by prosecutor Andrea Palin, who classified the case as “robbery and injuries” and is trying to locate the criminal.

Personnel from the Departmental Security Police Station of La Matanza and the First Police Station of San Justo also intervened in the event.

A precedent in Quilmes: last January, five criminals stole a luxury van in the Buenos Aires district of Quilmes and fled.

However, when the Police found them, a chase began; The criminals lost control and suffered a shocking crash against a tree and a house. As a result, two thieves died instantly and three others were injured. Firearms were found inside the vehicle.

The sequence began on Saturday, January 28 around 7:00 p.m., when the five assailants stole at gunpoint a green Toyota Hilux truck to its owner on Lisandro de la Torre street 5100, on the borders between Quilmes Oeste and Ezpeleta Oeste.

The incident was recorded on a security camera. The victim then called 911 to alert the Buenos Aires Police about the robbery, and the force set up an operation to find the van.

Once the vehicle was located, a chase began in the direction of the Avellaneda district. However, when the thieves took Ituzaingó Avenue facing the intersection with Don Bosco, they lost control, got on the sidewalk and They crashed head-on into the bars of a home and a tree.

The violent crash, which left the truck destroyed, caused the instant death of the driver and his passenger. Police immediately arrived at the scene of the accident and, assisted by volunteer firefighters, managed to rescue the other three men who were trapped. One of them was identified as Martín Konoval, aged 19.

The injured were taken to the Iriarte Hospital, guarded by the security force of the province of Buenos Aires, where Konoval was hospitalized. Meanwhile, it was learned that the other two survivors of the accident are stable.

Inside the truck, a .22mm caliber Bersa pistol with a magazine without ammunition was seized, found in the passenger’s seat. while a .38 mm caliber revolver was stolen from the 19-year-old young man’s waist. with three projectiles.

More news

*This content was created with the assistance of artificial intelligence, based on information from La Nación Argentina (GDA), and was reviewed by a journalist and an editor.