According to a police report, at approximately 7:05 a.m., an emergency call was responded to at an establishment located in the 2000 block of International Boulevard.

“One individual, who later became a suspect, had complained of abdominal pain and asked to be transported to the hospital.

“The suspect unexpectedly jumped into the driver’s seat of the ambulance and drove away from the scene. The suspect proceeded to drive the ambulance toward the international border where it crashed into barriers before crossing into Matamoros,” the statement said.

A video circulating on social media shows the ambulance with its rear doors open speeding through Matamoros, jumping over ramps and speed bumps on the Puerta México international bridge, to the astonishment of National Guard officers who observe the event.

Despite the concrete barriers, the man managed to get out of the bridge area.

The Brownsville Police Department said there have been no reports of injuries to emergency personnel or bystanders at this time.

He said the incident is under investigation.