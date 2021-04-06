Shocking footage showed a man stabbing his wife in the face several times, on a public street in the Turkish city of Istanbul, after she refused to return to him after their separation.

The accident took place in the “Bayrampasa” neighborhood in Istanbul, when Alina Tolay Tass was heading to buy milk for her mother’s house.

Alina had left her husband Okan Tass, because he had beaten her several times, according to local Turkish sources.

And surveillance video footage on the main street showed Okan facing his wife, Alina, and beating her, before he took out a knife and started stabbing her in a succession.

Alina fell to the ground behind one of the cars, before Okan fled the scene.

Passers-by rushed to help Alina and take her to the hospital, where she received treatment, and her condition is now stable, while Okan was later arrested by the authorities.