Shortly before six in the morning on Tuesday, a vehicle that crossed with the low barrier was run over by a formation of the Sarmiento Train and the driver miraculously survived after being dragged about 100 meters.

According to the authorities of the railway line, the serious accident happened at the level crossing of the Ramos Mejía station, at the height of Monteagudo street.

In the video of the event, which was released hours later, it is seen how the train formation impacts a Chevrolet Meriva that crosses with the barrier low.

Luckily for the conductor, the train had just started from the station that was a few meters away and that is why it hit him at a not very high starting speed.

Thus they removed the Chevrolet Meriva from the Sarmiento Train tracks. Photo capture

After the accident, the driver had to be transferred to a nearby hospital.

Meanwhile, the Sarmiento Train line operated with limited service between Moreno and Haedo stations until the vehicle was removed from the tracks, for which a large crane had to be used and the truck lifted over the wiring.

AFG