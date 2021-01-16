The security camera in an urban area captured the reaction of a animal being mistreated. A man, who walked in the street, hit yet bull with a stick and the bovine rammed and he did fly through the air. The clip went viral.

A journalist from India, Kavish Aziz Lenin, shared the sequence on his Twitter account. “When you were at peace, What was the need to disturb? “@azizkavish wrote about it.

The event, according to the date that appears on the screen, happened on September 26, 2020, although the place did not transcend.

Sequence. The man hits the animal with a stick. Photo: video capture.

A person, who was traveling on a road, decided hit him at least three times to a bull that remained still. Before the attack, the animal defended: attacked the aggressor, who bounced off the wall and finished lying on the floor.

Two other men, who were observing the event sitting on some stairs a few meters away, were left surprised. In the end, the man managed stand up and then he walked away from the area.

Scene. The bovine attacks the man and makes him fly. Photo: video capture.

A bull charged a woman

On September 27 of last year, a street bull rammed to a woman in India. His grandson tried defend her and went attacked for the animal, but both he and his grandmother could get out alive of the situation.

At the time, the newspaper reported Tribune India, Anguri Devi She was walking near a police station when she was surprised by a bull, who attacked her and left her lying on the ground.

The person’s grandson, Jatin, observed the situation and ran to rescue her. However, before he could approach her, he was intercepted by the bovine, which pounced on him and hit him kicking. Despite this situation, the 20-year-old managed to lift Devi from the floor and neighbors in the area were able to scare the mammal away with sticks.

Jatin and her grandmother were taken to the hospital. The woman suffered a fracture on her hand and the doctors had to operate on her, the site reported India.com. Regarding his grandson, he received treatment for wounds.

A local activist, Anil Kaushik, declared at that time to Tribune India that the attacks of the stray cattle became something “routine“in the country the last time. In addition, he said that the animals lie down on the road and that as a result of this there are traffic accidents.

