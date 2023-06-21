Thursday, June 22, 2023
Video: he loses his teeth after an accurate blow from his rival in a kickboxing fight

by admin_l6ma5gus
June 21, 2023
in Sports
0
June 21, 2023

Boxing

Boxing.

Boxing.

The affected person recovers and hopes to return to competition soon.

Ulric Bokeme, kickboxer, suffered a curious accident after the fight with Michael Boapeah.

The incident happened at the event GLORY Collision 5, in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, but it caused curiosity around the world.

(This will be the champion between Millionaires and Nacional, according to a successful ‘big data’ firm)
(Dani Alves breaks his silence and causes outrage by pointing to a rape whistleblower

certain blow

“After taking a couple of blows to the face, Bokeme indicated to the referee that something was wrong with his mouth guard. He had apparently broken his front teeth and after disposing of the guard they fell out of his mouth,” he said. actualidad.rt.com.

And I add: “This inconvenience was reason enough for the referee to end the fight at 2:08 minutes. and gave Boapeah the victory by technical knockout. Bokeme couldn’t hide her frustration from him.”

What is not known is whether the teeth were natural or the athlete used a prosthesis.

“Either way, it is suspected that they may have slipped out of place due to a mouth guard failure, something that has caused similar injuries in the past,” the publication said.
(Shakira gives the “final blow” to Gerard Piqué: decision leaves him bad in front of his children)

Recommended

