Never forget that caution or alert notices are not made as a suggestion, your life could actually be in danger if you do not respect the safety limits. In fact, A woman in New Jersey nearly lost her hand after jumping a fence at a zoo.

According to images released by the Bridgeton Police Department in New Jersey, a woman made the decision to ignore the caution lines and She got dangerously close to one of the tiger cages without imagining that such an adventure almost led to her being mutilated.

In the video, she can be seen approaching the tiger exhibition area. The only thing separating her from the huge animal is a wire mesh. Not content with being really close, He still sticks his hand through one of the holes.

Initially the tiger doesn’t seem to pay much attention to the intruder captured at the Cohanzick Zoo, but it’s important to remember that These are wild and unpredictable animals.

At one point, after sniffing her, The Siberian tiger suddenly lunges at the woman and tries to bite her hand. Fortunately, she quickly retreats and manages to get to safety.

Finally, You can see him coming back behind the wooden fence which was placed precisely to prevent visitors from endangering their lives.

Police searching for woman who nearly lost her hand at zoo

Maybe for The woman who jumped the fence at a zoo to get close to the tigers was worth the adventure to be able to see the felines so closethe police warn that they are looking for her.

Through a post on their social media, officials reminded the public visiting the zoo that City laws prohibit trespassing over any type of security fence.

In fact, the reason they decided to share the video is that They hope that someone will recognize the woman and provide them with anonymous tips to help them locate her. If you have any information, you can contact the Bridgeton Police Department through their social media.