A unpleasant moment was the one that a man took after find a rodent’s leg among your ceviche, causing the unfortunate experience in a seafood restaurant to go viral on social networks.

The clip was posted by user TikTok @efetee2000 who without giving many details about where this event occurred, allowed Internet users to react to the publication.

In the recording you can see how the camera focuses an order of squid ceviche, which is a type of seafood dish that uses the squid or squid

Although in perspective everything seems to be going well when focusing on the saucer. The surprise comes when the man focuses on what appears to be a round paw, possibly a small mouse.

The publication, which already has several million views, led Internet users to react with various comments, many of them joking about the carelessness that the cooks made when preparing the dish.

It may interest you:

“It’s the hand of a mermaid, the little chef cut his hand, that’s called a mixed ceviche”commented some Internet users, while others asked for the location of the place to “not go”.