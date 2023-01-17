In Mexico, thousands of assaults on public transport according to National Institute of Statistics and Geography (INEGI), and although many of these occur with violence, others on the contrary result in truly unusual and funny events.

Such is the case of an alleged robbery who started this ill-gotten business, but his misdeed ended up being a mockery for public transport passengers because he got nervous and ended up forgetting the words with which he would intimidate people.

This event was shared by the TikTok user Jorge (@jorgezac)who showed how the alleged assailant is intimidated by the passengers when he begins to get nervous.

“Wallets, cell phones and everything here in my bag, without looking at my face, because if I don’t get angry”shouts the alleged assailant, who, after forgetting what he had to say, takes out a script to review the threat.

The passengers, upon seeing the hesitant attitude of the alleged assailant, began to confront him, pointing out that they would not give him anything, since “it is not scary”, much less was he armed enough to obey his threat.

“You don’t even know your text, download it and learn the words well. If you are going to assault us, at least do it well”, commented a young passenger.

As expected, this situation generated the ridicule of Internet users due to the attitude of the alleged assailant. Meanwhile, other users considered that this video is actually a sketch that seeks to make fun of one of the most frequent crimes in our country.