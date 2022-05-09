Guadalajara Jalisco.- The team DEBATE you he asked the people from Guadalajara who walked in Revolution Park, better known as Red Park, about the defeat of the Canelo Alvarez in his fight yesterday:

Joshua replied that his defeat was fair: “he did not put his hands, the truth was they beat him fairly, as it is”, while Carlos Enrique explained that ‘he didn’t bring anything’: he lacked condition, and already as in the fifth round I was already pulling air and it was no longer the same power that it had before, I believe that it has truly lost now”.

For Alejandro, Daniel and Jorge, their defeat was fair, since their opponent of Russian nationality was superior: “it seemed to me that the Russian was better than him in terms of his technique”, they explained.

For Mario Fabián, a former boxer, his defeat was fair because he considers that the ego of the man from Jalisco won him over: “the Russian had more sparring, he moved better and the mistake that canelo had is the egoalways kills the boxer.”

He also added the moment in which the Russian had him on the ropes: “the Russian was punishing him, he did not defend himself […] in the fight the Russian connected better. They gave him all his tangerine in segments and it was fair. It’s like I was fighting a Pacquiao VS Marquez and the Russian was Marquez, he didn’t knock him out by a miracle.”

For Franciso and Omar, father and son, their defeat was also fair due to the poor preparation of the boxer: they danced it very tastydue to his lack of preparation and confidence, he believed that he was going to win and that they were going to benefit him, and that is not his division or his weight.

José de Jesús and Miriam thought that despite their defeat being fair, it is part of the sport: “it’s part of the sport to win and loseIt’s not like it was fair or not, I think it was presented and it was something that just happened.

However, there were also those who thought that they expected much more: “everyone did not expect it, as we saw that he trusted, like he thought he had it easy […] all of Mexico expected a triumph from him. All the blows entered him from all sides, they brought him like a boxing knob, now he did not see that he fights differently ”.

However, most of the people who participated in the survey offered words of encouragement for the man from Jalisco, which DEBATE compiled in the following video: