It is well known that hospital food is not the best in the world, as patients have to face dishes with little salt, or even tasteless. It is for this reason that a patient of the IMexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS), in Sinaloa he ran away from the clinic so he could eat some carne asada tacos.

The rebellious patient was the TikTok user @el_ranchero_lokochon, a content creator sinaloa, who exposed his experience while staying hospitalized in a IMSS hospital in the city of Los Mochis, Sinaloa.

“I left the IMSS for a moment to eat roast beef. I had to evade security,” the man mentioned in the video description.

In the viral recording, you can see the man walking through the entrance to the emergency area dressed in the traditional turquoise-green gown and holding the serum that he still has on his wrist.

As I comment the young sinaloan his desperation to go out to eat some “roast beef taquitos”, It arose because the clinic had not allowed him to try food.

As expected, the recording that has gone viral generated the reaction of Internet users who considered the man irresponsible for having escaped from the hospital while still under treatment.

“And then the negligent ones are the doctors”, “You are supposed to be hospitalized to improve your health, not to do what you want”, were some of the reactions. In response to them, the user commented that he recognizes the work of the IMSS hospitals, since what he did has nothing to do with the performance of the clinics.