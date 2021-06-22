A serious recklessness was the cause of a shocking accident in the City. A car that crossed with a red light hit another at the intersection of San Pedrito and Directory avenues, in the neighborhood of Flores. There was four wounded, three men and one woman.

It happened this Monday night, around 11pm. A camera recorded the moment when a black Renault Logan with two occupants was crossing San Pedrito with a green light, when it was hit by a white Volkswagen Gol.

In this second car, which was going at high speed, a man and a woman were traveling. He rammed the other vehicle from the passenger side.

The clash in Directory and San Pedrito, left Logan on top of the sidewalk. Photo: Twitter

After reviewing the cameras of the Urban Monitoring Center (CMU), it was found that the driver of the Volkswagen, who was circulating in the Directory, crossed with the red light.

After impact, the black car crashed into a post and was over the sidewalk, at the door of a pharmaceutical chain located on that corner.

The four people who were spread out in the vehicles suffered multiple injuries. Three men were referred to the Piñero hospital; while the woman was transferred to the Álvarez hospital. All with reserved prognosis.



This is how the Renault Logan remained after the impact of the Volkswagen Gol. It was the Directory and San Pedrito. Photo: Twitter

According to police sources, it was around 11 pm that the report was reported to the Neighborhood Police Station 7 who proceeded in the case.

The case involves the Criminal Prosecutor’s Office for Misconduct and Misdemeanors 19, led by Dr. Lorena San Marco, secretary of Dr. Vaccari.

A dangerous corner

The intersection of San Pedrito and Directory avenues has a recent history. A year ago, in June 2020, a truck and a car collided, which like the Logan of this Monday ended up on the sidewalk of the pharmacy.

On December 18 of last year, an adolescent who came with his car by Directory rammed a woman who was crossing with her son through San Pedrito: the five-year-old boy died, while the woman was injured several times.

And more recently, in February a bus and a truck collided at the same intersection. There were also several injured with multiple injuries.

