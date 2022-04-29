United States.- A couple on social networks went viral after they decided to immortalize the entrance to their wedding in a somewhat peculiar way, as the bride entered the magical night with a dog collar and leash placed on her husband.

The video was shared through social networks by an American couple who went beyond the ordinary and decided to give their wedding a special touch.

The short footage was posted by the user @tennegge, who is supposed to be a close friend of the couple who did not want to miss the opportunity to remember this crazy moment.

In the recording that has already reached more than half a million reproductions, it can be seen how the groom, when he enters the door, stands at four points and simulates the change of a dog, while his partner holds him on a leash.

After the triumphant entrance of the couple, some of the attendees go crazy when they see the scene, as it is observed how they join the dance while the famous company joins the joy with applause.

As expected, the controversial publication sparked reactions on TikTok, as some users commented in amazement that they were seeing it.

“What the hell is going on?”, “I think I had the wrong party”, “Why hasn’t TikTok removed this”, were some of the comments made on the social network.